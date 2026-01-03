'It Was Like TV Show': Donald Trump Recalls Watching Capture Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - VIDEO

X

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he watched the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, live. Trump described the moment as “like a television show,” following what he called a “large-scale” strike on Venezuela.

Trump again praised US special forces for successfully capturing Maduro and his wife. He said that while a “couple of guys” were hit, no American lives were lost during the operation.

“I mean, I watched it, literally, like I was watching a television show. And if you would have seen the speed, the violence. We watched every aspect of it,” Trump said during a telephonic conversation with Fox News.

"We had a fighter jet for every possible situation. And they just broke in, and they broke into places that were not really able to be broke into (sic), you know, with steel doors that were put there for just this reason. And they got taken out in a matter of seconds... And don't forget, I have done some pretty good ones in other parts of the world, okay? I have done some pretty good ones, but I have never seen anything like this. Don't forget, we did another one not so long ago. It was called the knocking out of the Iranian nuclear threat, the nuclear power," he added.

Trump said that the strike had been delayed for four days to wait for better weather.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the couple will face criminal charges following an indictment in New York. Talking to X, Bondi said that the couple will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," she added.