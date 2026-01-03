'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a picture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, hours after he was captured by US forces in a military operation. The picture shows the leader handcuffed, blindfolded, and wearing headphones.
“Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima,” read the caption of the post. The USS Iwo Jima is a ship of the US Navy.
"We are going to run the country until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said at a press conference.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
FPJ Shorts
