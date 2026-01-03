 Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Viral Video Shows Flames Spreading Across Bar Ceiling As Guests Dance & Film, Unaware Of Danger
A viral video from Switzerland’s Crans-Montana ski resort shows flames rapidly spreading across the ceiling of a crowded bar moments before a deadly fire broke out on New Year’s Eve. Shockingly, guests are seen recording the blaze on their phones, seemingly unaware of the imminent danger, before the situation escalated into a devastating tragedy.

A devastating fire ripped through Le Constellation, a popular bar in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the Valais canton, claiming nearly 40 lives and leaving 119 people injured on New Year’s Eve. What began as a night of celebration in the Alps turned into one of the darkest moments in the country’s recent history.

Horror Captured on Camera

Videos of the incident, now widely circulating on social media show the terrifying speed at which the fire spread inside the crowded basement bar. In a newly surfaced angle, flames can be seen racing across what appears to be the top of the bar counter and ceiling. Shockingly, several guests are seen recording the blaze and continuing to celebrate, seemingly unaware of the impending danger. The patrons are seen dancing around the fire and filming it on their phones. No visible panic is seen in the video, how rapidly the situation escalated.

Many of the victims were young people, including teenagers, who had gathered to welcome the New Year. Authorities confirmed that those killed and injured included Swiss nationals as well as foreign tourists, among them citizens from France, Italy, Serbia, and other countries. In the aftermath, families of missing teenagers made emotional appeals for information as rescue operations continued.

Cause of the Blaze

Swiss authorities believe the fire was accidental, likely triggered by sparklers attached to champagne bottles during celebrations. The sparklers are suspected to have ignited flammable soundproofing foam on the ceiling, leading to a sudden flashover a deadly phenomenon where intense heat causes nearly everything in a room to ignite simultaneously.

Officials have ruled out arson or an explosion from other sources, though investigations remain ongoing.

A Nation in Mourning

The tragedy sent shockwaves across Switzerland, with the President describing it as “one of the worst tragedies” the country has ever witnessed. Crans-Montana, known globally as a luxury ski and golf destination, was left reeling as a festive holiday season turned into a night of unimaginable loss.

