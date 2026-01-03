'Where’s My F***ing Money?': New York Jewellery Brand TraxNYC Owner Accuses Rival Jeweller Of Scamming Customers While Using His Name, Gets Assaulted | VIDEOS |

Maksud Agadjani, the high-profile owner of New York jewellery brand TraxNYC, accused another jeweller, AKAY Diamonds, of scamming customers and allegedly using his name to falsely legitimise their products. The accusations surfaced after Agadjani posted a series of videos online documenting a heated confrontation with individuals he identified as employees of AKAY Diamonds.

In the viral footage, Agadjani can be seen aggressively confronting a man he claims works for the company, shouting, “Where’s my f***ing money? Motherf***er, you said VVS 14 [karat], and you’re using my name, you b***h. You f***ing thief.” The confrontation reportedly took place after a TraxNYC customer complained about being misled by AKAY Diamonds.

Agadjani later shared additional videos explaining the situation. According to him, the customer initially wanted to buy jewellery from TraxNYC, but an AKAY Diamonds employee allegedly claimed their products were the same quality. Agadjani said this was not true. “This is the receipt of this disgusting company,” he said in one clip, holding up paperwork. “They sold my customer their bracelet and ripped him off,” he added.

He further alleged that the bracelet sold as 14-karat gold was tested and found to be only 10-karat gold. “These rats have done this over and over again, and I tolerated it,” Agadjani said, accusing the company of repeated misconduct.

In another video, Agadjani appears to resolve the issue for his customer by securing a refund and adding an extra USD 1,000 for the inconvenience. During the exchange, he continued to berate the rival jeweller, yelling, “Stop being greedy pieces of f***ing lying s**t. Keep f***ing scheming bro.”

Agadjani Claims He Was Attacked By AKAY Diamonds Employees

The situation allegedly escalated further after the confrontation. In a final clip, Agadjani claimed he was physically attacked by AKAY Diamonds employees. “They tried to strangle me with my own chain because I exposed what they did,” he said, showing pink marks on his neck where the jewellery pressed against his skin.

The incident adds to Agadjani’s recent controversies. In 2024, rapper 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against him, alleging trademark infringement and violation of his right to publicity. The dispute stemmed from TraxNYC promoting a chain that closely resembled a custom piece worn by the rapper. Reacting online, 50 Cent warned, “This was a bad idea. You will regret doing this I promise,” later adding that Agadjani had copied his custom jewellery design to sell products.

As of now, AKAY Diamonds has not publicly responded to Agadjani’s allegations, but the videos have ignited widespread discussion about ethics, branding and trust within the jewellery industry.