 Kuwait Fire Tragedy: IAF Aircraft Carrying Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Takes Off For Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Onboard
ANIUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said early Friday morning.

"A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi," the Indian embassy wrote on X.

"MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft," it added.

As many as twenty-three residents of Kerala were among 45 Indians who died in the fire incident here on Wednesday.

The incident has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India.

Details On The Victims

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 1 each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala.

Kuwaiti authorities are working tirelessly to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

His visits underscored India's commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens abroad and highlighted the importance of international cooperation during times of crisis.

