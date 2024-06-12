Kuwait Fire: 5 Indians Among 53 Migrant Workers Killed As Massive Blaze Engulfs Building In Mangaf; Terrifying Visuals Surface

X

Five Indians were among the 53 migrant workers who lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mangaf city, southern Kuwait, early Wednesday. The fire started around 6 am local time, trapping many workers inside.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed condolences and assured full support from the Indian Embassy.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

As per news agency ANI, Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation.

"The embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health care," said India in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Kuwait's Interior Minister directed authorities to arrest the owner of the building where a fatal fire occurred. He has also asked to arrest the building's janitor and the owner of the company responsible for the workers who live on the premises.

Currently, authorities are investigating the incident, with concerns raised about overcrowded living conditions for workers.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)