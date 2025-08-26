'I Will End Islam': Trump Supporter & Texas Candidate Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun - VIDEO

Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun | X

Texas, U.S., August 26: Republican candidate from Texas and Donald Trump's supporter Valentina Gomez shared an inflammatory post and video on her social media against the Muslim community. Gomez shared the video on social media while burning the Quran on fire using a fire gun. The video is being widely shared on social media. She is running as a Republican candidate in the 2026 elections for Texas’s 31st Congressional District.

Valentina Gomez shared the video on social media and said, "I will end islam in Texas so help me God. muslims are raping & killing their way to take over CHRISTIAN nations. Help me get to Congress so you never have to bow down to their stupid rock."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be seen in the video that Valentina Gomez is holding a fire gun in her hand and a Quran is placed on a wooden log in front of her. She said, "Your daughters will be raped and sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all," and then aimed the fire gun at the holiest book of Muslims and burnt in into flames. The video shows that the book is engulfed into massive fire.

'Muslims Can F**k Off'

She then said, "America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can fuck off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God and that is the God of Israel." She then sprayed some more fire at the book which was already burning from fire gun and the video ends.

Earlier in 2024, she also staged a controversial protest in New York, where she shot a dummy depicting a migrant. She also called for the public hanging of these migrants, accusing them of committing crimes against American citizens in the United States.

Account De-activated

Her Instagram was reportedly banned after her shooting video went viral on social media. She said that the removal of her video and the deactivation of her account shows that she the biggest threat to power as she says what she sees.

She also shared a video on social media while burning the books on LGBTQ+, claiming that they have a negative impact on children in the society.