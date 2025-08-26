 Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit Cancelled Over UN Travel Ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit Cancelled Over UN Travel Ban

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit Cancelled Over UN Travel Ban

Sources in Kabul told IANS that the visit got cancelled because Muttaqi failed to receive a travel ban exemption from the United Nations Security Council.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi |

New Delhi: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India, planned for later this week, has been cancelled, sources in Kabul told IANS on Tuesday.

As Delhi and Kabul are facing a new tectonic shift in their bilateral relations after the takeover of the Taliban in 2021, both nations have enhanced their diplomatic relations, and it could have been a major development if Foreign Minister Muttaqi had visited Delhi.

Sources in Kabul told IANS that the visit got cancelled because Muttaqi failed to receive a travel ban exemption from the United Nations Security Council.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially given an invitation to Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit New Delhi. All things were planned, but at the very last moment, the minister did not get a nod from the travel ban exemption from the UNSC. If the visit had gone as per the plan, that would've marked a new momentum in Delhi-Kabul relations," the source said.

FPJ Shorts
'Delhi Se Hai Double Paisa Le': Navi Mumbai Family With Toddler Alleges Harassment By Auto Drivers For Not Speaking Marathi - VIDEO
'Delhi Se Hai Double Paisa Le': Navi Mumbai Family With Toddler Alleges Harassment By Auto Drivers For Not Speaking Marathi - VIDEO
KFin Technologies Pays ₹87.7 Lakh To Sebi To Settle RTA Rule Violation Case
KFin Technologies Pays ₹87.7 Lakh To Sebi To Settle RTA Rule Violation Case
Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Temporarily Halts Liver Transplant Programme After Couple's Death
Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Temporarily Halts Liver Transplant Programme After Couple's Death
UK Government Opens Applications For Commonwealth Shared Scholarships 2025; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Process
UK Government Opens Applications For Commonwealth Shared Scholarships 2025; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Process

As reported by IANS earlier this week, a high-level delegation from Kabul was expected to visit New Delhi.

Read Also
After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India...
article-image

This is the second time in the month that Muttaqi has failed to go ahead on a foreign travel due to the sanctions (travel ban) imposed on him, along with many other Taliban leaders.

His earlier visit to Pakistan also failed a few days back due to the very same reason.

Although India has still not recognised the Taliban regime, but has handed over Afghanistan's consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad to Taliban diplomats.

Read Also
'1971 Genocide Issue Resolved Long Ago': Pakistan Foreign Minister During Bangladesh Visit
article-image

Last month, Russia became the first country to formally recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, which has been facing flak from human rights groups and at the global level for its treatment towards women, a key factor which is acting as a roadblock for the Taliban regime to get global recognition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit Cancelled Over UN Travel Ban

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit Cancelled Over UN Travel Ban

'I Will End Islam': Trump Supporter & Texas Candidate Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun...

'I Will End Islam': Trump Supporter & Texas Candidate Valentina Gomez Burns Holy Quran With Fire Gun...

British Army Rejects 173 Recruits Over Bad Teeth As Dental Health Emerges 'Major Hurdle' For...

British Army Rejects 173 Recruits Over Bad Teeth As Dental Health Emerges 'Major Hurdle' For...

After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India...

After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India...

US Escalates Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Imports, Effective...

US Escalates Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Imports, Effective...