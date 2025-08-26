After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India Denies Mediation | File Pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump revised his previous claim about the India-Pakistan military standoff during Operation Sindoor, now adding that seven aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict.

The remark, made during a bilateral meeting with the South Korean President at the White House, contradicts his earlier statement that five jets were downed.

Trump also reiterated his claim of playing a mediating role, saying, “The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war… They already shot down 7 jets – that was raging.” He added that he intervened using trade as leverage, reportedly telling both countries they had “24 hours to settle it.”

Have a look at his entire statement here:

#WATCH | Washington DC | "... I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...", says US President Donald Trump.



He also says, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... They already shot down 7 jets… pic.twitter.com/9O0tcYsmwk — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Trump’s Mediation Claim Rejected by India

The Indian government has firmly denied any external intervention during the conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, stated categorically, “No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.”

India maintained that there was no discussion with the US administration, neither with Trump nor with Vice President JD Vance, regarding trade or military de-escalation. Indian officials have repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s earlier claims of having stopped the “next nuclear war” between India and Pakistan.

IAF Confirms 5 Fighter Jets, Denies US Role

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that the IAF shot down at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large surveillance platform during Operation Sindoor. “We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT or an AEW&C,” Singh said earlier this month.

He also detailed the targeting of command centres at Murid and Chaklala, six radar installations, two surface-to-air guided weapon systems in Lahore and Okara, and hangars in Sukkur, Bholari and Jacobabad. The IAF has indicated possible damage to F-16s and an AEW&C aircraft during these strikes.

No independent verification has supported Trump’s new figure of seven aircraft downed or his claimed diplomatic intervention.