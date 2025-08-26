 After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India Denies Mediation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfter Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India Denies Mediation

After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India Denies Mediation

The remark, made during a bilateral meeting with the South Korean President at the White House, contradicts his earlier statement that five jets were downed.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India Denies Mediation | File Pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump revised his previous claim about the India-Pakistan military standoff during Operation Sindoor, now adding that seven aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict.

The remark, made during a bilateral meeting with the South Korean President at the White House, contradicts his earlier statement that five jets were downed.

Trump also reiterated his claim of playing a mediating role, saying, “The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war… They already shot down 7 jets – that was raging.” He added that he intervened using trade as leverage, reportedly telling both countries they had “24 hours to settle it.”

Have a look at his entire statement here:

FPJ Shorts
Jammu Rains: Landslide Hits Inderprastha Bhojnalaya Near Mata Vaishno Devi; Several Feared Injured
Jammu Rains: Landslide Hits Inderprastha Bhojnalaya Near Mata Vaishno Devi; Several Feared Injured
Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic
Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic
Palghar To Host Wild Vegetable Festival To Boost Tribal Livelihoods
Palghar To Host Wild Vegetable Festival To Boost Tribal Livelihoods
Noida Crime: Senior Journalist Assaulted By 3 Men During Evening Walk In Public Park, Gold Chain Snatched
Noida Crime: Senior Journalist Assaulted By 3 Men During Evening Walk In Public Park, Gold Chain Snatched

Trump’s Mediation Claim Rejected by India

The Indian government has firmly denied any external intervention during the conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, stated categorically, “No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.”

India maintained that there was no discussion with the US administration, neither with Trump nor with Vice President JD Vance, regarding trade or military de-escalation. Indian officials have repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s earlier claims of having stopped the “next nuclear war” between India and Pakistan.

IAF Confirms 5 Fighter Jets, Denies US Role

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that the IAF shot down at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large surveillance platform during Operation Sindoor. “We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT or an AEW&C,” Singh said earlier this month.

He also detailed the targeting of command centres at Murid and Chaklala, six radar installations, two surface-to-air guided weapon systems in Lahore and Okara, and hangars in Sukkur, Bholari and Jacobabad. The IAF has indicated possible damage to F-16s and an AEW&C aircraft during these strikes.

No independent verification has supported Trump’s new figure of seven aircraft downed or his claimed diplomatic intervention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

British Army Rejects 173 Recruits Over Bad Teeth As Dental Health Emerges 'Major Hurdle' For...

British Army Rejects 173 Recruits Over Bad Teeth As Dental Health Emerges 'Major Hurdle' For...

After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India...

After Claiming '5 Jets Downed', Trump Now Says 7 Aircraft Shot In India-Pakistan Conflict; India...

US Escalates Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Imports, Effective...

US Escalates Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Imports, Effective...

US President Donald Trump Claims 'Purge Or Revolution' In South Korea Ahead Of Meeting With New...

US President Donald Trump Claims 'Purge Or Revolution' In South Korea Ahead Of Meeting With New...

'Interim Govt To Hand Over Power After February 2026 Polls': Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

'Interim Govt To Hand Over Power After February 2026 Polls': Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus