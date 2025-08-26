British Army Rejects 173 Recruits Over Bad Teeth As Dental Health Emerges 'Major Hurdle' For Enlistment | X/@BritishArmy

London: The British Army has rejected 173 aspiring soldiers over the past four years due to poor dental health, according to new figures from the Ministry of Defence. The would-be recruits were turned away for conditions including gum disease and tooth decay, highlighting dental issues as a surprising barrier to entry.

Between 2020 and 2024, the Army rejected over 47,000 applicants on medical grounds. Among them, a significant number were disqualified for dental conditions. The figures also show that around 26,000 serving personnel required dental treatment during the same period.

Dental Issues Outpace Combat Injuries

A British Dental Association spokesperson noted that more troops were incapacitated due to dental problems in Afghanistan and Iraq than from combat injuries. In some instances, helicopters had to transport soldiers from remote bases to Camp Bastion for urgent dental treatment.

Research shows that Army recruits are twice as likely to suffer dental issues compared to the general population, with socio-economic background identified as a contributing factor. A recent study found that for every 1,000 deployed soldiers, up to 150 needed dental intervention at some stage.

Strict Medical Standards Slow Recruitment Drive

The Ministry of Defence figures reveal that almost half of all rejections on medical grounds were due to psychiatric conditions. Others were disqualified for skin conditions such as acne (1,800 cases), heart issues, hay fever and reproductive disorders.

Recruitment firm Capita, which manages the Army’s enlistment process, said that the standards are so rigorous that even professional athletes could fail. “The medical requirements are so strict the England rugby team would be refused entry,” Capita’s Richard Holroyd told MPs.

Capita had set a target of 9,813 recruits for 2023-24 but has managed to attract only 5,000 since April last year. The Army’s current strength stands at around 71,000, a significant decline from the 100,000 personnel at the turn of the century. Defence Secretary John Healey has acknowledged that reversing the long-term decline in troop numbers will take time.