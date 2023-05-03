 Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine says it has 'nothing to do' with the attack, says Russia preparing to launch "terrorist" attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine says it has 'nothing to do' with the attack, says Russia preparing to launch "terrorist" attack

Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine says it has 'nothing to do' with the attack, says Russia preparing to launch "terrorist" attack

The claim that Kyiv was behind the attack and Russia's detention of accused Ukrainian saboteurs may be signs that Moscow is getting ready to launch a significant "terrorist" attack against Ukraine in the coming days, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told news agency Reuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak |

A top member of the Ukrainian presidential administration on Wednesday clarified that Kyiv had nothing to do with any drone strike on the Kremlin and that such activities would only encourage Russia to take more drastic measures.

The claim that Kyiv was behind the attack and Russia's detention of accused Ukrainian saboteurs may be signs that Moscow is getting ready to launch a significant "terrorist" attack against Ukraine in the coming days, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told news agency Reuters.

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks," he said.

On Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of using drones to strike the Kremlin overnight in an unsuccessful bid to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

"In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both 'reports about an attack on the Kremlin' and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea.. clearly indicates the preparation of a large scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days," Podolyak went on to add.

Read Also
WATCH: Russia shoots down 2 drones launched by Ukraine, accuses Kyiv of attempting to kill Putin
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

McDonald's London fined ₹4.2 cr after customer finds 'mouse poop' in cheeseburger

McDonald's London fined ₹4.2 cr after customer finds 'mouse poop' in cheeseburger

Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine says it has 'nothing to do' with the attack, says Russia preparing to...

Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine says it has 'nothing to do' with the attack, says Russia preparing to...

"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile

Russian President Vladimir Putin working from bunker of his Novo-Ogarevo residence after drone...

Russian President Vladimir Putin working from bunker of his Novo-Ogarevo residence after drone...

Putin assassination attempt: Russian parliament calls for attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's...

Putin assassination attempt: Russian parliament calls for attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's...