A top member of the Ukrainian presidential administration on Wednesday clarified that Kyiv had nothing to do with any drone strike on the Kremlin and that such activities would only encourage Russia to take more drastic measures.

The claim that Kyiv was behind the attack and Russia's detention of accused Ukrainian saboteurs may be signs that Moscow is getting ready to launch a significant "terrorist" attack against Ukraine in the coming days, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told news agency Reuters.

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks," he said.

On Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of using drones to strike the Kremlin overnight in an unsuccessful bid to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

"In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both 'reports about an attack on the Kremlin' and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea.. clearly indicates the preparation of a large scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days," Podolyak went on to add.