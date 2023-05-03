WATCH: Russia shoots down 2 drones launched by Ukraine, accuses Kyiv of attempting to kill Putin | File pic

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Two drone attacks were averted by Russian authorities overnight, an AP report claims.

The Kremlin called the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

Visuals have surfaced on social media wherein smoke is coming out of a building which was reportedly attacked with drone by Kyiv.

No damage or casualties reported

Without diverging further details, it said that no damage or casualties took place in the drone attack. The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Russian facilities have been targeted by Ukraine. Although, Ukraine has not taken official responsibility for such attacks.

