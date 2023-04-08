 WATCH: Vladimir Putin meets awkward silence after his speech for foreign ambassadors
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared the video on Twitter, saying that Putin waited for applause after finishing his speech, but none came.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday, where he was presenting diplomatic credentials to newly-appointed foreign ambassadors, has gone viral on social media. The reason behind its viral nature is Putin's awkward moment where he takes a pause during his speech, expecting applause that never came. The video shows Putin smiling slightly after finishing the speech, wishing the ambassadors "all the best" in English before departing.

No applause for Putin

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared the video on Twitter, saying that Putin waited for applause after finishing his speech, but none came. The video clip was taken from the Russian independent news outlet Meduza.

Putin blames US and EU

Putin used the opportunity to target the new United States and European Union (EU) ambassadors, blaming them for the breakdown in relations with Russia following the Ukraine invasion last February. Addressing the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, Putin indicated that U.S. support for a Ukraine revolution in 2014 "ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis."

Disappointing end

After Putin arrived at the end of his speech, he paused and waited for applause, but was met with disappointment and silence from the ambassadors. The incident has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many finding humor in the situation.

The incident has become an internet sensation, with many sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media platforms. The lack of applause has led to some speculating about the political implications of the situation. However, it is clear that Putin's attempt at humor fell flat on the audience, leading to an awkward and uncomfortable moment.

