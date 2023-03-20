Putin to discuss China's peace plan for Ukraine with Xi Jinping during three-day Russia visit

ANI

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping was informed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had reviewed China's suggestions for resolving the Ukraine conflict and that he held them in high regard, Reuters reported. By saying this, Putin has expressed willingness to discuss China's peace proposal regarding Ukraine.

"𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀"𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮'𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗣𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻

Vladimir Putin, speaking at informal talks in the Kremlin at the start of Xi's state visit to Moscow, said Russia was "slightly envious" of China's rapid development in recent decades.

On Monday afternoon, prior to a dinner and formal talks scheduled for Tuesday, the two men exchanged pleasantries and referred to each other as "dear friend" during their meeting at the Kremlin.

𝗣𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮'𝘀 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻

During their conversation, Putin expressed his admiration and regard for China's proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and also mentioned feeling a slight sense of envy towards China's impressive progress and development over the past few decades, to Xi.

"China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more effective than in many other countries," Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters.