Mass Shooting Near Howard University Leaves 2 Dead, Several Injured In US' North Carolina - VIDEO

A tragic shooting near Howard University during a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina has left two people dead and several others critically injured, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, around 13 people were shot when gunfire erupted. Panic ensued as more than 150 people fled the scene before police could arrive.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident. The identities of the deceased and the injured victims have not yet been released. No arrests have been announced so far.

The shooting incident took place during the Homecoming Yardfest. The victims are reportedly not Howard University students; one is a Morgan State student.

Authorities have urged people with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s investigators by calling 910-671-3100 or by emailing sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov.