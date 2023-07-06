Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Is Dead: Indian Intelligence Source Confirms FPJ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a notorious Khalistani terrorist, is dead. Since Wednesday, there have been posts in the social media about him being killed in a staged road accident in the U.S. However, there was no confirmation.

On Thursday, a high-level source in the Indian security establishment told the FPJ that Pannu is indeed dead. The source did not elaborate. The death reportedly took place on Highway No. 101 which stretches from Los Angeles, California to Tumwater, Washington. The precise location is unknown yet.

Khalistanis blame Indian intelligence

Pannu, who headed the radical Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), is among three Khalistani terrorists who have died under mysterious circumstances in the recent past. The Khalistanis have alleged that this is the work of Indian intelligence officials and have even urged the authorities in the U.S. and Canada to probe the deaths. Following these killings many pro-Khalistan activists in the West and in Australia have gone underground fearing for their lives.

Pannu, who had spearheaded a so-called referendum on Khalistan, too had gone into hiding. However, he was hunted down and killed in a road accident.

Panic started gripping the Khalistanis after one after another of their leaders started dying under strange circumstances. A top terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, on June 18.

Avtar Singh Khanda also presumed dead

Even the death of a top Khalistani Avtar Singh Khanda, who is believed to be handler of Amripal Singh, now cooling his heels in an Assam jail, in a U.K. hospital of blood cancer is under a deep cloud. The suspicion is that he was poisoned. a leading exponent of Khalistan and handler of separatist Amritpal Singh, added to the scare. Khanda was diagnosed recently with terminal cancer and died in a hospital in the UK. Interestingly, he is suspected to have been poisoned.

In May, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead under sensational circumstances by two unidentified men on a bike in Lahore. In January, another designated terrorist Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD was also killed on the premises of a gurdwara near Lahore.

Indian intelligence keeping track of Khalistanis abroad

Indian agencies are video recording all events organised by the Khalistanis abroad, including speeches made inside gurudwaras. Efforts are being made to extradite back to India those with Indian passports so that they can be made to stand trial. The Ministry of External Affairs is also putting pressure on the governments of U.S., U.K. and other nations to curb the anti-India activities of the Khalistanis.

