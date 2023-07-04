India Summons Canada Envoy Over Khalistan Threat Posters Targeting Indian Diplomats

The posters being distributed by Khalistani elements against Indian diplomats. |

The Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi has been called upon by India in response to the threats made by Khalistani extremists against Indian diplomats in Canada through the use of propaganda material.

Posters and banners targeting Indian diplomats

Over the past few days, there has been a circulation of banners on social media containing threats towards Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia. It seems that these threats are linked to Khalistani groups, who aim to revive their movement following the recent killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Additionally, Khalistani groups have recently released a poster targeting Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US, in response to the reported vandalism and arson carried out by these groups at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday.

Khalistan supporters accuse Indian officials of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The poster accuses Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, the Consul General at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, of playing a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and designated as a terrorist.

The Indian government is in contact with the higher authorities in the US, who are expected to take decisive action regarding this matter.

The decision to summon the envoy was made in response to the recent incident of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. It is noteworthy that this is the second attack on the consulate by supporters of Khalistan within a period of five months, with the first attack taking place in March.

