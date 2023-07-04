Indian Consulate In San Francisco Set On Fire By Khalistani Group, Video Surfaces

Vandalism and attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco was carried out by pro-Khalistan supporters on July 2, said reports.

"The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

(This is breaking news development. More details to follow)