Watch: Sikhs attack Indian consulate in San Francisco, raise Khalistani flag to protest against crackdown on Amritpal Singh

A massive protest by Sikhs took place in San Francisco on Monday as hundreds gathered in support of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was declared a fugitive in India and booked for possessing illegal weapons among other crimes.

A mob also attacked the Indian consulate in the San Francisco, shouting slogans and even raised the Khalistani flags outside the building to protest against the arrests of Amritpal Singh's aides in Punjab.

Videos of the attack by Khalistani sympathisers are going viral on social media.

The protests come amid the attack on the Indian High Commission in London where a mob pulled down the tricolour and put up Khalistani flags instead.

The tricolour however, was restored at the IHC building soon after being pulled down.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry summoned the British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott to demand an explanation for the "absence of security" at the high commission premises and criticized the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel.

About Khalistani extremism in India

It is noteworthy that the issue of Khalistani separatism has been a long-standing concern for India. The movement aims to establish an independent state of Khalistan in Punjab, which could potentially lead to the fragmentation of India.

The Indian government has taken various measures to curb the movement, including crackdowns on Khalistani sympathizers and organizations.