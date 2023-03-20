UK: Man arrested after vandalism at Indian High Commission in London

Pro-Khalistan supporters take down the Tricolour, vandalise Indian High Commission | ANI

London: A day after alleged Khalistani supporters detached the Indian flag from first-floor balcony and vandalised the Indian High Commission in the city, a man was arrested by the police.

During the violent protest, two security guards were injured and a probe has been launched into the matter. According to the PA news agency, the crowd members were apparently supports of a Sikh separatist movement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior officials were called to the Indian High Commission around 1.50 pm GMT on Sunday following the vandalism.

Protestors dispersed before cops' arrival

Metrpolitan Police said that the majority of the protestors had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. The force's spokesperson was cited by a British Broadcaster saying that windows were broken and two security personnel sustained minor injuries which did not necessitate hospital treatment.

London's mayor condemned the attack

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said in a tweet, "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today (Sunday). There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour." An investigation has been launched by the Met, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

With agency inputs