WATCH: Indian High Commission official removes Khalistani flag, tricolour restored at London mission |

The Indian High Commission building in London has become the center of attention after a huge Indian national flag was hung outside the building. This event took place shortly after Khalistani supporters had pulled down the national flag outside the same building in protest against the crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

The image of the large national flag hanging across India House in London's Aldwych has gone viral, with many social media users commending the move.

Unfazed by the attempts to vandalise the Indian High commission in London by Khalistani extremists, a large Indian flag has been put in front of the mission. https://t.co/lAFJyhA05l pic.twitter.com/0gG2E3tjCi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2023

The recent incident of a Khalistani supporter pulling down the national flag outside India House had sparked strong reactions on social media. Many praised the High Commission official who was seen throwing the Khalistan flag out.

Sharing the photo of Indian tricolour at London mission in a Twitter post, BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara"- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London.Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

“Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara”- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London.Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab. pic.twitter.com/TJrNAZcdmf — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 20, 2023

External Affairs Ministry summons British official

The Indian External Affairs Ministry summoned the British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott to demand an explanation for the "absence of security" at the high commission premises and criticized the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel.

The incident also drew a response from the UK's Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed, who tweeted that he was "appalled" by the attack on the Indian High Commission and assured that the UK government would always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously.

About Khalistani extremism in India

It is noteworthy that the issue of Khalistani separatism has been a long-standing concern for India. The movement aims to establish an independent state of Khalistan in Punjab, which could potentially lead to the fragmentation of India. The Indian government has taken various measures to curb the movement, including crackdowns on Khalistani sympathizers and organizations.

