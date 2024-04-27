US: 3 Indian Women Killed In Horrific Accident As Speeding SUV Flung 20 Feet Into Air Before Colliding With Trees In South Carolina; Visuals Surface

South Carolina

Three women from Gujarat lost their lives in a devastating car accident in the United States on Saturday. Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all hailing from Anand district in Gujarat, were killed when their SUV veered off the road, plunging over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Footage of the horrific accident has now surfaced on social media showing the impact of the accident.

Watch the video here:

Courtesy: @wyffnews4

Three women were killed in a crash Friday on I-85 in Greenville County. Here's what we know: https://t.co/QmLI3hE3cn pic.twitter.com/Kwnms3eqai — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) April 26, 2024

According to statements from the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV was travelling northbound on I-85 when it suddenly swerved across all lanes, ascended an embankment, and flung at least 20 feet into the air before colliding with trees on the other side of the bridge.

"It is evident that they were driving above the posted speed limit," remarked Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis in an interview with news channel WSPA.He confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

As per reports, the wreckage of the vehicle was discovered lodged in a tree, shattered into multiple pieces, indicating the force of impact upon colliding with its surroundings.

"It's rare to witness a vehicle leaving the roadway at such high speed, traversing 4-6 lanes of traffic, and landing in trees approximately 20 feet above the ground," Mr. Ellis commented, describing the unprecedented nature of the accident.

"At present, it appears the vehicle is upright, but upon crossing all four lanes of traffic, it likely struck trees at a height of at least 20 feet above the ground," he informed local media outlets.

Read Also US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Urges China To Use Its Influence To End North Korea's...

Emergency response teams at the spot

Emergency response teams, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue, and several Greenville County EMS units, reached the spot.

The lone survivor of the accident was reportedly injured and hospitalised, with the extent of their injuries remaining uncertain. Family members were alerted to the crash by the vehicle's detection system and they notified local authorities in South Carolina.