 Chicago: Indian-Origin Student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi Missing Since May 2; Police Expand Search Radius
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChicago: Indian-Origin Student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi Missing Since May 2; Police Expand Search Radius

Chicago: Indian-Origin Student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi Missing Since May 2; Police Expand Search Radius

According to the statement, Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Chicago: An Indian student has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, "The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh."

The Chicago police, in a statement, have urged people to provide information to the police if they locate Rupesh Chintakindi. According to the statement, he was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

A Similar Case

Earlier in April, an Indian student who has been missing since March this year was found dead in the US state of Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said.

Read Also
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Urges Indian Students In America To Prioritize Safety
article-image

The Consulate General of India in New York said it is "anguished" to learn about the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath and is in touch with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into his death.

"Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath's family", the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

About Mohammed Abdul Arfath

Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his Master's degree in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but had been missing since March 7 this year. His father, Mohd Saleem, said that after ten days, they received a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed Arafat had been kidnapped and demanded a USD 1200 ransom for his release.

Recently, the Indian community has seen a rise in such tragedies. In April, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, died and a police investigation is underway. Earlier this February, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lahore Airport Fire Video: Chaos Erupts After International Flights Delayed

Lahore Airport Fire Video: Chaos Erupts After International Flights Delayed

Chicago: Indian-Origin Student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi Missing Since May 2; Police Expand Search...

Chicago: Indian-Origin Student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi Missing Since May 2; Police Expand Search...

India Welcomes Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer For High-Level Talks

India Welcomes Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer For High-Level Talks

Belarus Ambassador To India: Grateful To Indian Side For Supporting Belarus In Becoming Full Member...

Belarus Ambassador To India: Grateful To Indian Side For Supporting Belarus In Becoming Full Member...

Pandas Or Chow Chow Dogs? Truth Behind Viral Video From China Zoo

Pandas Or Chow Chow Dogs? Truth Behind Viral Video From China Zoo