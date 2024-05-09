Lahore Airport Fire Video: Chaos Erupts After International Flights Delayed

Pakistan: A massive fire broke out at Lahore Airport of neighboring country Pakistan.

According to reports, the fire incident resulted in the delay of several international flights. The reports suggest that a short circuit was the cause of the fire.

Fire Erupts at Lahore Airport , damaged the immigration system, leading to flight disruptions. Preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit as the cause of the fire. #LahoreAirportFire pic.twitter.com/0nSCG8GQdC — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 9, 2024

The airport workers managed to bring the fire under control within minutes, fortunately without any loss of life, as reported by Pakistani media.

Videos of the fire incident have surfaced online, showing passengers being evacuated to safety as smoke fills the lounge.

A team has been constituted to investigate the fire's cause, as per airport authorities. The fire notably impacted the immigration counter. Furthermore, the incident led to delays for the initial Hajj flight departure and affected a total of six flights, including Qatar Airways flight QR 629.

Incoming international flights remained unaffected by the fire, as per reports.

The airport authority did not find any reason to declare an emergency.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) released a statement indicating that international flights were being managed from the domestic departure lounge at the airport. The statement mentioned that the situation resulting from the short circuit was contained around 5:00 a.m. today.

The CAA stated that Hajj and other international flights were presently being managed through the domestic section, with the anticipation of resuming domestic flight operations shortly. The spokesperson highlighted that the primary emphasis was on facilitating the smooth immigration process for flights arriving at Lahore Airport.