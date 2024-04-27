Biden Says 'Happy' To Debate With Trump, Replies 'Anywhere, Anytime, Anyplace'

Donald Trump and Joe Biden | Representative Image

United States: US President Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to debate former President Donald Trump. For weeks, there had been uncertainty about whether the two leading candidates in the race for the White House would participate in a televised face-off. Biden, in an interview with Howard Stern on Friday, confirmed that he was "happy" to engage in a debate with Trump despite having previously referred to him as a threat to the country's democracy.

Joe Biden Accepted The Debate

During a recent interview in New York, Joe Biden said he is willing to debate Donald Trump again, but he doesn't know when. Presidential debates between candidates have been a tradition for decades, but there have been doubts about whether Trump and Biden have the appetite for another round in 2024.

Trump refused to debate any of his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in 2023 or early this year. He has often been critical of the networks and moderators of presidential debates. Biden had not said until Friday whether he would be willing to participate, casting doubt on his desire for a direct, televised confrontation. But Trump has increasingly put pressure on Biden to debate him, forcing the president’s hand. On Friday, after Biden said he was available to debate, Trump responded that he could even do it immediately on Friday evening or next week.

Trump's Response

"I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE," wrote Trump on Truth Social. His comment was in reference to an old expression used by fighters. Although many people believe he doesn't really mean it, Trump's statement has drawn attention while he is appearing in a New York courtroom. He is currently on trial for criminal charges related to falsifying business records in an attempt to boost his political prospects.

In recent US elections, there have been three presidential debates and one vice-presidential debate held in the final weeks of the campaign, usually in September or October.

Biden's Interview With Howard Stern

Biden made a 74-minute appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," discussing personal topics in an unusual venue for the president.

During an interview with Howard Stern, President Biden discussed a range of topics, including personal loss, his childhood, his parents, his early career as a public defender, his struggle with stuttering, and why he didn't take law school seriously. This interview provided a more intimate look at the President.

White House officials amplified the interview, reposting it on Instagram and with the @POTUS account, as well as chief of staff Jeff Zients, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and communications director Ben LaBolt, among others.

Biden got emotional when asked about son Beau’s military service and his illness. He also described the family meeting he held after then-Sen. Barack Obama asked him to be his running mate.

The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the first presidential debate will occur at Texas State University on September 16, with the second at Virginia State University on October 1, and the third on October 9 at the University of Utah.