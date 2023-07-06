Video Of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Threatening Indian Diplomats Surfaces Day After Rumours About His Death

Video Of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu from headquarters of United Nations (UN) | Twitter

Founder of banned outfit SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in a purported video, this time from the the headquarters of United Nations (UN) in New York threatened and warned Indian diplomats in the US and Canada over the recent "killing" of Khalistani sympathiser Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Vancouver, Canada on June 19. Pannu was in news even before his purported video surfaced as unconfirmed reports of his death due to an accident was circulated on social media on Wednesday, July 5. However, the rumours proved to be incorrect and Pannu's purported video surfaced from the UN headquarters just a day after claims of his death due to an accident in the US. The video is said to be of Wednesday, July 5 and was circulated in the media on Thursday, July 6.

Khalistani sympathisers found dead in recent days set off speculations

The sudden and mysterious deaths of three Khalistani sympathisers in last two months in Canada had led to speculations on Pannu's death on social media. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani sympathiser, was shot dead in Vancouver, Canada on June 19. Before Nijjar, another Khalistani supporter Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Lahore, Pakistan in May this year. Khalistan Liberation Force's Avtar Singh Khanda, a self-proclaimed Khalistani leader, died in Birmingham, UK on June 15.

Sikh For Justice backed by ISI

Sikh For Justice is backed by Pakistan's notorious intelligence wing Inter State Services (ISI) which has been trying to revive militancy in India, including creation of Khalistan. It has been banned by the Indian government for involvement in terror-related activities under Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) .