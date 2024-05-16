US Pro-Palestine Protests: Fake Corpses Placed At University Of Michigan Official's Home

Fake Corpses Placed At University Of Michigan Official's Home | @RegentHubbard

US pro-Palestine protests have taken a disturbing turn as protesters placed fake bloodied corpses outside the residence of a University of Michigan administrator. The event happened in Okemos, Michigan, where protesters were in masks, set up tents and placed fake bodies outside the home of Sarah Hubbard, the head of the university's governing board.

What all happened?

Hubbard described the demonstration, which occurred at 6 am on Wednesday and involved approximately 30 protestors. According to the Hindu report, Hubbard recounted, "They approached my home, taped a letter to my front door, and proceeded to erect the tents. A variety of other things were left in the front yard. They started chanting with their bullhorn and pounding on a drum in my otherwise quiet neighborhood.”

🧵This morning at 5:54 a.m. a group of approximately 30 individuals representing protestors from the University of Michigan’s campus entered my property, erected three tents and left behind a variety of toys, sheets and other items. https://t.co/3v3aIvZFAI — Sarah Hubbard, Regent @umich (@RegentHubbard) May 15, 2024

While she and her husband remained indoors during the protest, the protestors left upon the arrival of the police after 30 to 45 minutes, and no arrests were made.

Explaining the whole incident she took to social media, on X, she said, "This morning at 5:54 a.m., a group of approximately 30 individuals representing protestors from the University of Michigan’s campus entered my property, erected three tents and left behind a variety of toys, sheets and other items. They proceeded to use bullhorns, drums and chants to disrupt my home and neighborhood. They also taped a list of “demands” to my front door.When Meridian Township police responded, the protestors departed and abandoned their property on my lawn. No arrests were made.”

Further, she added, “The group has asked for a response to their “demands.”In March, the Board of Regents spoke clearly regarding their request for divesting from our endowment. Again, the answer is NO. Should they wish to further discuss this topic with the Board of Regents they should take advantage of our public meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, May 16, 2024 or any future public meeting.”

The University of Michigan released the statement and condemned the demonstrators' strategies, calling them a "significant and dangerous escalation." Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) at the University of Michigan, and the Transparency, Accountability, Humanity, Reparations, Investment, and Resistance (TAHRIR) Coalition were among the student organisations the institution blamed for the demonstrations.