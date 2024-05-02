US Cops Deny Reports Of Goldy Brar Being Gunned Down In California; Man Who Was Killed Identified As 37-Year-Old Xavier Gladney

Fresno: A day after media reports claimed that alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Golday Brar was gunned down by members of the notorious Dalla-Lakhbir gang in US’s California on Wednesday, May 1, reports of US police denying Goldy Brar Being Gunned Down In California have surfaced. In the murder in Fresno, California, the deceased has been identified by the US police as 37-year-old Xavier Gladney.

Punjab based journalist Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) took to X (former twitter) and said, "In the murder in Fresno, California, the deceased has been identified by the US police as 37-year-old Xavier Gladney. Many media houses were incorrectly claiming that Goldy Brar was killed in the incident."

In the murder in Fresno, California, the deceased has been identified by the US police as 37-year-old Xavier Gladney. Many media houses were incorrectly claiming that Goldy Brar was killed in the incident. pic.twitter.com/A7sU93pxfj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 2, 2024

He further claimed that the Fresno police department in California on Wednesday denied reports that one of the two persons attacked in a shooting incident was Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Gagandeep Singh also shared response of Lieutenant William J Dooley who said, “If you are enquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is absolutely not true. We have received enquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn't true. The victim is definitely not Goldy.” The duo were reportedly attacked at Fairmont and Holt Avenue in the northwestern part of Fresno due to a personal fight over an issue not known yet on April 30, Tuesday evening.

Suspect on the run

According to US based media company ABC 30, "Fresno police say 37-year-old Xavier Gladney was killed, and they say 33-year-old Darren Williams pulled the trigger. Now they're trying to find and arrest him."

Media reports had earlier claimed that Golday Brar had been killed by members of the notorious Dalla-Lakhbir gang in US’s California on Wednesday at Hotel Fairmount in California. However while these claims had surfaced, security and intelligence agencies had not given any official confirmation about Goldy Brar’s alleged killing.