WATCH: Rahul Gandhi heckled by Khalistani supporters at San Francisco event, 'Next will be Modi on June 22', threatens SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a 10-day visit to the United States of America was heckled during an event in San Francisco on Tuesday (local time US). A group of Khalistani supporters suddenly got put from the audience and started waving the Khalistani flag while raising slogans against him interrupting his speech. Slogans against Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family were raised in connection with the 1984 Sikh massacre that took place in India.

Soon after the incident took place, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun shared a video on social media showing the visuals of the event when the Khalistani supporters protested against the Congress leader.

In an audio clip attached to the video, Pannun referred to Gandhi as trader of 'Sikh genocide.' He further threatened Gandhi saying that wherever he would travel and address the masses all over US, he will be facing such resistance from the Sikhs in the US. In another shocking warning, Pannun threatened PM Modi that even he'd face the same conditions during his state visit. "Next will be Modi on June 22," said Pannun in the audio clip.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian expatriates and meet American lawmakers.

He was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and other members of the IOC. Rahul Gandhi had to wait for two hours at the airport for immigration clearance, party sources said.

PM Modi's state visit to the USA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House. This visit highlights the diplomatic ties between India and the US.