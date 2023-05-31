Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Congress leader slams Modi govt during San Francisco event, says 'Difficult to act politically in India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government on Tuesday during the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco. While addressing the people at the event Gandhi spoke on the ongoing political conditions in India. "It is difficult to act politically in India," said Gandhi slamming the Modi government in the centre over injustice to the opposition.

"The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies," he alleged further during his address. Gandhi also spoke about the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the event where he shared his experience to the people there. Spekaing about the need of the yatra, Gandhi said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS."

Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United States.

: Shri @RahulGandhi at 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, U.S pic.twitter.com/8XEdtqnAfM — Congress (@INCIndia) May 31, 2023

Gandhi reached San Francisco on Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers.

He was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and other members of the IOC. Rahul Gandhi had to wait for two hours at the airport for the immigration clearance, party sources said.

While he was waiting in the queue, several people who were travelling with him in the same flight clicked selfies with him.

When people asked him why he was standing in the queue, Rahul Gandhi replied, "I am a common man. I like it. I am no longer an MP."

Details on hi US visit

Starting with San Francisco where he is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University, Gandhi will address a press conference and have meetings with lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

The 52-year-old Congress leader is also likely to address Indian Americans and interact with Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long tour of the USA. He is slated to conclude his trip with a public gathering in New York on June 4. The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York.

