Congress to continue winning spree, to win 150 seats in MP Assembly polls, says Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress is going to repeat what it did in Karnataka and win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

"I had a detailed and long discussion on Madhya Pradesh with the party leaders. Our internal assessment is like Karnataka where we won 136 seats, we are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” former AICC chief told media persons following a meeting with party leaders and incharge of Madhya Pradesh.

He, however, refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh to discuss poll preparations. Besides, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, ex- PCC chief Arun Yadav, party state incharge J P Agarwal and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

Speaking with media persons, Agarwal said all the leaders unanimously decided to contest the assembly polls unitedly. The state party leaders had a detailed discussion with the higher ups in connection with the poll preparedness to defeat the ruling BJP in the state.

PCC chief Nath said that the party will announce several schemes for the people like it did in Karnataka. We have already promised certain public welfare schemes and development works and after coming the Congress will implement all the schemes, said the former CM.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled later this year.

Baba it’s a good daydreaming: CM

“Baba it’s a good daydreaming. In the state BJP is going to win 200 seats in the Assembly elections. You keep on cooking Khayali Pulao”, quipped Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s claim of winning 150 seats in MP.

