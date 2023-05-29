Bhopal: Congress to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections under leadership of Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath with party State in-charge Jai Prakash Agarwal leaves the party headquarters after attending a meeting chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Monday. | ANI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In one voice, the Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh said the party would contest state assembly elections under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath. The state Congress is going to contest the elections on the lines of Karnataka, where it secured a massive win. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held by year end.

The senior party leaders from State were in Delhi to attend a meeting called by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. As the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh raised the leadership issue for the upcoming elections, the party leaders in one voice named ex-CM Nath. The party will replicate the Karnataka model for the upcoming elections in the state, said sources.

The soaps that the Congress announced ahead of Karnataka polls will be incorporated in the party Vachan Patra (manifesto) for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. The focus will be on youths and women. The party leaders also held discussion on the 66 seats where the party had not been able to win in the last three or more elections.

The Congress leader Vivek Tankha told Free Press that all the Congress leaders have unanimously decided to contest the election unitedly. “Strategies related to the Assembly election were discussed at the meeting which ended on a good note,” said the congress leader.