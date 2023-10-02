@NobelPrize

The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award Monday in Stockholm.

Karikó is a professor at Sagan's University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Eisner performed his prizewinning research together with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

