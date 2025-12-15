Moscow: Video Shows Man Walking On Track With Headphones Near Fryazevo Station Struck By High-Speed Train; Netizens React

A man was struck by a high-speed train near Moscow’s Gorky line at Fryazevo station late on December 12. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, the man can be seen walking along the side tracks at Fryazevo station while a train approaches from a distance. He appears completely unaware of his surroundings. Moments later, the man attempts to cross the railway tracks and is struck by the moving train, which throws him several feet away.
Man Allegedly Wearing Headphones at Time of Incident
According to media reports, and a tweet shared by journalist Brian McDonald, the man was reportedly wearing headphones at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to his lack of awareness.
Users React With Shock, Skepticism and Condolences
Soon after the video surfaced online, several netizens raised concerns over the man’s negligence and situational unawareness. Others questioned the authenticity of the footage, with some even speculating that the incident may have been an intentional suicide attempt.
One user wrote, “Headphones are great for playlists, terrible for passing trains. Keep one ear open and eyes up near the tracks.”
Another user claimed the video was fake, stating, “Two static videos cut together, then filmed from a phone screen to give the ‘raw’ CCTV footage for engagement farming.”
Continuing the skepticism, another user questioned, “He just dissolved into air?”
Another wrote, “Not real. He should have flown on impact. This looks like a combination of two videos.”
While some also called it the best ad and wrote "That's a good ad for headphones."
However, some users expressed shock and sympathy. One comment read, “May God have mercy on his soul and his poor mother.” Another simply said, “OMG, that’s horrible.”
As of now, it remains unclear which high-speed train struck the man.
Trespassing on Railway Tracks Illegal Under Russian Law
Walking on Moscow railway tracks is strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous. Under Russian law, it is considered trespassing and can lead to fines often amounting to several thousand rubles or even administrative arrest. Railway authorities enforce strict security measures, including police patrols, particularly with the operation of high-speed services such as the Sapsan and Lastochka trains.