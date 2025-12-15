Australia's PM Anthony Albanese Proposes Tougher Gun Laws Following Mass Shooting At Sydney's Bondi Beach |

Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday proposed tougher national gun laws after a mass shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach left at least 15 people dead.

Albanese said he would propose new restrictions, including limiting the number of guns a licenced owner can obtain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws," Albanese told reporters.

"People's circumstances can change. People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licenses should not be in perpetuity," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)