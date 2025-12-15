 Australia's PM Anthony Albanese Proposes Tougher Gun Laws Following Mass Shooting At Sydney's Bondi Beach
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to tighten national gun laws following a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed at least 15 people. Proposed measures include limiting the number of guns licensed owners can have and reviewing license validity, emphasizing that licenses shouldn’t be permanent due to risks of radicalization or changing circumstances.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday proposed tougher national gun laws after a mass shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach left at least 15 people dead.

Albanese said he would propose new restrictions, including limiting the number of guns a licenced owner can obtain.

"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws," Albanese told reporters.

"People's circumstances can change. People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licenses should not be in perpetuity," he added.

