Bondi Beach Shooting: Pakistani Father-Son Duo Behind Terror Attack That Claimed 16 Lives During Jewish Festival

Sydney authorities on Monday confirmed that the two gunmen responsible for a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, which killed at least 16 people during a Jewish community event, were a father and son from Pakistan. The incident is being described as Australia’s deadliest shooting in nearly three decades and has sent shockwaves across the country.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the shooters were identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed Akram sustained injuries and remains under treatment at a hospital. Authorities said the younger man is in custody and is being closely monitored.

According to reports citing US intelligence officials briefed on the investigation, the two were Pakistani nationals. Images of Sajid Akram’s New South Wales driver’s licence have since circulated widely on social media as investigators piece together the attackers’ movements and background. Police confirmed that one of the gunmen was previously known to security agencies, though officials stressed there was no prior intelligence indicating an imminent or planned attack.

Video shows Islamist terrorist shooting over Jewish people, at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia. pic.twitter.com/xOhZRP8E48 — Sujal Singh (@sujalsingh_x) December 15, 2025

The violence unfolded on Sunday evening around 6:45 pm, as thousands of people gathered at Bondi Beach to enjoy the summer weather. Among them were hundreds attending 'Chanukah by the Sea', an event marking the beginning of the eight-day Hanukkah festival. Police estimated that around 1,000 people were present at the Jewish celebration, held in a small park near the beachfront.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire rang out for nearly 10 minutes. Beachgoers fled across the sand and into nearby streets, with videos showing people in swimwear running for cover as shots echoed. Other footage captured two men dressed in black firing long guns from a footbridge leading down to the beach.

Brave Bystander Tackles Shooter

One widely broadcast clip showed a civilian bravely tackling one of the attackers, disarming him and placing the weapon on the ground. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised the man, later identified by relatives as fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, calling him a 'genuine hero' whose actions likely prevented further loss of life.

Authorities confirmed that the victims ranged in age from 10 to 87 years. At least 42 people were being treated in hospitals as of Monday morning, several of them in critical condition. Emergency services, including multiple ambulance crews and specialist police units, responded swiftly to the incident.