Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Are Sajid Akram & Naveed Akram? The Father-Son Duo Behind Australia's Deadly Terror Attack That Killed 15 | X

Sydney: Australia is grappling with one of its deadliest mass shootings in decades after a targeted terror attack on Sydney’s Jewish community near Bondi Beach on Sunday, December 14. The shooting, which took place around 6:47 pm (local time) during Hanukkah celebrations, killed at least 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl.

Authorities have identified the attackers as a father and son, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, with police confirming there were no other shooters involved.

Video shows Islamist terrorist shooting over Jewish people, at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia. pic.twitter.com/xOhZRP8E48 — Sujal Singh (@sujalsingh_x) December 15, 2025

Who is Sajid Akram, licensed gun owner killed at the scene?

50-year-old Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack. He lived in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg suburb and worked as a fruit seller. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said Akram was legally licensed to own firearms and had held a licence since 2015.

According to police, Akram brought six registered firearms to Bondi Beach. He held a Category AB firearms licence, allowing him to possess long-arm weapons under NSW law. Lanyon said Akram met all eligibility criteria and was a member of a gun club, making him legally entitled to own the weapons used in the attack.

Who is Naveed Akram, son in custody after the shooting?

Naveed, 24, was apprehended at the scene and remains in a critical but stable condition under police guard. Commissioner Lanyon confirmed that one of the shooters was known to police, but there was no intelligence suggesting an attack was imminent.

Naveed’s mother said he was an unemployed bricklayer who had recently lost his job. He was reportedly a student at the Al-Murad Institute in Heckenberg, which teaches Arabic and Quranic studies. The institute’s owner, Sheikh Adam Ismail, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he had not been in contact with Naveed or his family for years.

Police have not confirmed the nationality or origins of either suspect.

What police said about the investigation

Police have raided a short-term rental in Campsie and the family home in Bonnyrigg. Explosive devices were also found in a vehicle near Bondi Beach linked to the attackers. The search for a third shooter has been formally called off.

Commissioner Lanyon said Naveed Akram is expected to survive and is likely to face criminal charges once medically cleared. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said legal reforms, including gun law changes, were likely and called for a strong stand against antisemitism following the attack.