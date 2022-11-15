e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJustin Trudeau plans 'unlimited' number of flights between India and Canada soon; details inside

Justin Trudeau plans 'unlimited' number of flights between India and Canada soon; details inside

The announcement about an unlimited number of flights came on a day India and Canada held their second Consular Dialogue in New Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Canada PM Justin Trudeau | File
Follow us on

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced an agreement with India that will allow an unlimited number of flights between the two countries.

Trudeau, who took part in the Business 20 event here ahead of the G20 Summit, said faster and easier movement of goods and people between the two countries will facilitate mutual trade and investment.

Read Also
On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

"Today, we are announcing an agreement between Canada and India, that will allow an unlimited number of flights between our two countries," he said.

"By making the movements of goods and people faster and easier, will facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India and help our businesses grow and succeed," he added.

Trudeau said Canada is making major investments in the Indo-Pacific that will strengthen its engagement in the long term.

Read Also
British street artist 'Banksy' creates mural art on destroyed buildings in Ukraine; check out viral...
article-image

"For example, we are investing in new Canadian Trade Gateway in Southeast Asia that will help Canadian businesses expand into new markets linking them to business networks in this dynamic region. Canada and Indo-Pacific region also share strong ties between our people and we will make these ties even stronger," he said.

Trudeau said global businesses and commerce need the predictability and reliability that the international rules-based order establishes and Canada will always stand up for it.

The Canadian Prime Minister said he had arrived in Bali from Cambodia where it was announced that Canada is elevating its relationship with ASEAN to a strategic partnership.

Read Also
World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes
article-image

"This is a strong demonstration of our engagement in the region and as part of our plan to expand our economic ties in a big way. Last week, we announced Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy. We are deepening our existing friendship in the region, seeking new allies and promoting stability. We know that business leaders like you are key to our individual and collective success. We also know that global businesses and commerce need the predictability and reliability that the international rules-based order establishes," he said.

"This is something that Canada will always stand up for. Canada's message is clear - We have the values that make us a solid, reliable partner. We have the raw materials and trade access and we have a skilled, educated, ambitious and diverse workforce like no other," he added.

The announcement about an unlimited number of flights came on a day India and Canada held their second Consular Dialogue in New Delhi.

Read Also
Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...
article-image

The Consular Dialogue mechanism between India and Canada was instituted to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation, and to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of concern to the Indian community which is the largest diaspora in Canada.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit being held on November 15 and 16.

Read Also
What is the Dexter show? The American TV series that inspired Mumbai-based chef to chop girlfriend...
article-image

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

During the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

He will meet leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

During his interactions at the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight India's achievements, and its unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.

Read Also
Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ukraine Russia war: With Russia's retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge, UN says 'dire...

Ukraine Russia war: With Russia's retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge, UN says 'dire...

Coronavirus in China: Frustrated residents spark protest, tear down barriers in viral video; watch

Coronavirus in China: Frustrated residents spark protest, tear down barriers in viral video; watch

Justin Trudeau plans 'unlimited' number of flights between India and Canada soon; details inside

Justin Trudeau plans 'unlimited' number of flights between India and Canada soon; details inside

'While India's grand Ram Temple is taking shape, we proudly remember Ramayana tradition of...

'While India's grand Ram Temple is taking shape, we proudly remember Ramayana tradition of...

Trudeau announces ahead of the G20 Summit; India and Canada will soon have unlimited flights

Trudeau announces ahead of the G20 Summit; India and Canada will soon have unlimited flights