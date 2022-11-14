e-Paper Get App
British street artist 'Banksy' creates mural art on destroyed buildings in Ukraine; check out viral Instagram post

Banksy's art of the mural showing a girl gymnast displaying a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble has stunned netizens

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
British street artist 'Banksy' creates mural art on destroyed building in Ukraine; check out viral Instagram post | Instagram/Bansky
Banksy, the well known graffiti artist, shared his incomparable art work in his recent Instagram post. The paintings by Banksy marked the walls of an destroyed building from the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which was under attack in the early days of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

Banksy's art of the mural showing a girl gymnast displaying a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble has stunned netizens. The location of the painting, destroyed by shelling during the Russia-Ukraine war, comes to the northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. 

Check out the artist's paintings from the worn-torn country

According to reports, Bansky unveiled three of his paintings on social media on Friday. However, as of now, only one of the mural art work from the series is available on his Instagram account, the one depicting a female gymnast.

The art work was well received by fellow talents and followers. "Simply genious," wrote a netizen, while many thanked the artist for supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian people by giving them a voice through his murals.

An Ukraine-based resident commented in awe and wrote, "I live in Kyiv, Ukraine and I am a huge fan of yours, Banksy. When I saw your new work I was so excited, I'm still. Thank you for inspiring people with your work, and reminding that war is not over and many people, including children are struggling for freedom." She added, "Art can heal and push society for meaningful actions. Art is power. Here in Ukraine we have difficulties with electricity after Russian bombs, but not with power. Thank you, Banksy.

Mr.Doodle or Sam Cox, who recently went viral for squiggling black-and-white doodles over his entire mansion, also praised Bansky's work.

Meanwhile, the comment section also tried to draw Banksy attention towards the protests in Iran.

Borodyanka was on target by Russian airstrikes at the during the start of the invasion in February, wherein constructions were reduced to heaps of rubble. Reportedly, the region from the war-torn country was home to around 13,000 people before, but who eventually fled from the land to escape the Russian invasion.

article-image

