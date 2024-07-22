Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee

US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris |

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he is dropping out of the US Presidential Elections 2024 race as he wants to concentrate on his Presidential duties for the remaining period of his term. He made the shocking announcement on his official social media account today. There were speculations about who would be the next nominee to fight against Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

Joe Biden has cleared the air after he announced that he is pulling out of the presidential race. Joe Biden nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's candidate for the presidential elections. He made the announcement on his official social media account and urged the people to donate to her campaign.

Joe Biden said, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

He also shared a link on his account and asked the people to donate to her campaign against Donald Trump. He also asked the party members to come together and beat Trump. There were speculations that Joe Biden would not have been able to beat Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, and the chances for him dimmed after the attack on Donald Trump. There are reports that the winning percentage and popularity of Donald Trump have increased after the attack, in which he was saved luckily.