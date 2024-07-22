US: Joe Biden Drops Out From Presidential Race, Says ‘It Is in Best Interest of Country’

US President Joe Biden | File

In a surprising development, US President Joe Biden and contestant for the Presidential Elections 2024 has withdrawn from the election race on Sunday. Joe Biden announced about him dropping out from the race on his official social media account. He has said in his note that he will speak to the nation in the coming week in detail about his decision. He also said in his post that "It is in best interest of country for me to stand down".

There were reports that Joe Biden would not be able to win the presidential elections for the second term as Donald Trump is being considered a favourite candidate to win the elections. The recent attack on Donald Trump has reportedly increased his chances of being elected as the President of the United Stated for the second time.

Joe Biden took his official X account and shared the note which has surprised the entire world. He wrote:

July 21, 2024

My Fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.