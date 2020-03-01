Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign

Sanders is also ahead in national polls followed by Biden and Bloomberg, according to RCP. After the South Carolina poll showed his momentum stalling, the veteran politician told his supporters that his campaign will march ahead on Super Tuesday. "We are more than a campaign, we are movement of millions of people who demand social justice," he said at a campaign stop in Virginia.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg grabbed national attention by running neck and neck in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first to hold the party poll. But those states are about 90 per cent white unlike the rest of the country. He ended up fifth in South Carolina with about 8 per cent of the votes in early results.

African-American voters, who are the steadfast base of the Democratic Party, made up 55 per cent of the voters in the South Carolina primary, according to exit polls, and they overwhelmingly went for Biden. The 78-year-old Sanders is the most popular candidate among young people with his radical agenda that includes free college, government-run healthcare and minimum wage of $15 per hour.

His challenge will be to get African-Americans to vote for him, although he did well with the Latinos in Nevada, where they were the biggest minority bloc. The party establishment is against Sanders because they fear that his radical policies and self-identification as a socialist would turn off moderate voters in the November general election giving Trump a victory. It also feared that Democrats running for Congress may be pulled down by their placement on the ballots with him.

A recent assessment by the intelligence agencies that Russia was helping Sanders was leaked to the media, but it does not seem to have blunted his appeal. The centrist Biden has been the establishment candidate and Bloomberg, who is right of centre, is waiting in the wings. He is the owner of the news financial service that bears his name and is a former mayor of New York.

Hindu-American candidate Tulsi Gabbard polled only about 1 per cent of the votes in South Carolina and about that or less in the other three states. Gabbard, who supported Sanders in the 2016 poll against Hillary Clinton, is running for only national recognition with no chance of victory. Also in the fray are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leftist who shares many ideological points with Sanders, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who positions herself along with Buttigieg as a centrist alternative to Biden.