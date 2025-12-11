 Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
Severe flooding in Iraq’s Kurdistan region caused a school wall to collapse moments after 30 students were reportedly rescued from the inundated building. The incident, captured on video, shows the structure giving way just seconds after the students were led to safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the extensive flooding and the dramatic collapse.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For Children As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region (Screengrab) | X/@trthaber

Baghdad: Schoolchildren in Iraq had a narrow escape after a wall collapsed due to severe flooding in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday (December 10). The exact location of the incident is not known. The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that just seconds after the schoolchildren were rescued from the inundated school building, the wall of the structure collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The video shows massive flooding in the area. According to reports, 30 students were rescued.

Dramatic Video Of The Incident:

On Tuesday, two people were killed and five others were reportedly injured after heavy floods wreaked havoc in Sulaymaniyah province in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region. The victims were caught in flooding in Chamchamal district, reported state news agency INA, citing the Civil Defense Directorate.

Another school wall collapsed in the Shorash sub-district due to the flooding, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, the capital of Iraq's neighbouring country Iran received rainfall for the first time in months, providing a brief respite from drought. Iraq President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid had reportedly warned of moving his government out of Tehran by the end of December if there's not significant rainfall to recharge dams around the capital, reported The Associated Press. In Tehran, the government-sponsored billboards reportedly call on the public not to use garden hoses outside to avoid waste.

