Joe Biden names Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary; forms all-women communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday named former State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary as he announced an all-women communications team for his administration.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as the deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris Campaign, has been named as the White House Communications Director; Karine Jean Pierre as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary; and Symone Sanders as the Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President.

Elizabeth E. Alexander has been named the Communications Director for the First Lady; Pili Tobar the Deputy White House Communications Director; and Ashley Etienne the Communications Director for the Vice President.

These diverse, experienced, and talented women demonstrate President-elect Biden's continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working families on day one. For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women, the transition said.