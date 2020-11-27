Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Joe Biden victory, says Donald Trump

Washington [US]: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the election.

"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," Trump told a reporter when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as President.

The outgoing US President, who took questions from the media for the first time since losing to his Democratic counterpart Biden in the recently concluded US Elections, said that it would be a mistake if the electoral college elected Biden as the President.

"If they do they made a mistake," Trump said and added that it's going to be a "very hard thing" to concede. Trump again went on to call the recently concluded presidential election a fraud adding that he was loosing to Obama all over the place.