Melania, Donald Trump headed for divorce? Former aides claim Melania is 'counting the minutes'

US President Donald Trump just lost the crucial 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, it is not the only concern for the incumbent President. Because, if reports are to be believed, Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, while Biden headed for his hometown in Delaware to give his victory speech, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump allegedly made plans to divorce Trump as soon as he exits the White House.

The revelation was made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. Newman was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce".

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Melania Trump has joined other members of her husband Donald Trump's inner circle asking him to accept his loss and concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, informed a source familiar with the conversations.

The source said that although Melania has not publicly commented on the election, she has privately weighed in with her opinion, reported CNN.

"She has offered it, as she often does," said the source.

Melania had earlier campaigned for her husband's re-election campaign last month. Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser, had earlier approached the President about conceding the election, two sources told CNN.

President-elect Joe Biden had defeated Trump in a closely contested election, securing his win by a victory in the state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)