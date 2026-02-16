When Is Chinese New Year 2026? Here's To know Date & Significance Of Spring Festival

Chinese New Year 2026 | Photo Courtesy: Pinterest

Chinese New Year is finally here. While the rest of the world celebrates the New Year in December, the Chinese celebrate it weeks later. For those unversed, the Chinese New Year is celebrated a few days later, as the Chinese did not follow the Gregorian calendar back then. The Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, is a celebration of the traditional Chinese lunar new year, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival lasts from New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival, which is the 15th day of the Lunar New Year, which falls on the new moon.

About the Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a 15-day-long festival in China. The festival was traditionally a time to honour deities and ancestors. This is the time to reunite with family and celebrate the beginning of the new year. Throughout the Chinese community, different regions celebrate the New Year with distinct local customs and traditions.

Chinese New Year 2026: Date

According to the lunisolar Chinese calendar, this year, the spring festival will be observed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. For those of Chinese descent worldwide, this period emphasizes family, community, love, and cherished rituals. Preparations commence weeks in advance, involving cleaning homes to sweep away bad luck and adorning them with red banners and lanterns that attract good fortune.

Chinese New Year: History

The Chinese New Year was renamed as Spring Festival after China adopted the use of the Gregorian calendar in 1911. The origins of the Chinese New Year go back to Ancient China. The celebration began as a way for communities to say goodbye to the harsh winter and welcome springtime. In the early days, it was a time for farmers to honour ancestors and ask god for a good harvest.

Celebration of the Chinese New Year

Red symbolises luck and happiness in the New Year. The New Year celebrations include red decorations and personalised calligraphy. The Lantern Festival on February 12 features vibrant lanterns, dragon dances, and rituals like cleaning homes, distributing red envelopes, and wearing new red clothes for good fortune.

