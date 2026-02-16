Moscow Hostel Fire: Viral Video Shows Guests Jumping From 4th Floor As Blaze Engulfs Building, 6 Injured

A massive fire broke out at a hostel in Moscow, triggering panic among guests as flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building. The blaze reportedly spread across nearly 80 square metres, forcing several occupants to take desperate measures to escape.

At least six people were injured in the chaos, officials said.

Guests Jump From Fourth Floor

Eyewitness videos circulating online show dramatic scenes of guests jumping from fourth-floor windows as thick smoke billowed from the structure.

Some occupants tied bedsheets together to create makeshift ropes in an attempt to climb down, while others leapt onto mattresses placed below by bystanders in a bid to cushion the fall.

Panic Amid Thick Smoke

The fire spread swiftly, filling corridors and rooms with smoke and leaving residents with little time to react. Amid the flames and confusion, people could be seen scrambling for safety.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and worked to evacuate those trapped inside.

Six Injured, Probe Underway

According to initial reports, at least six people sustained injuries due to the jumps and ensuing panic. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.