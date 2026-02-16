 PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on February 25–26, sources told PTI. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced the visit during his address to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations. Netanyahu hinted that Modi is likely to address Parliament during the two-day trip next week.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar Updated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a two-day visit to Israel from February 25 to 26, sources said, as reported by news agency PTI. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to inform about PM Modi's visit during his address at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Sunday.

"Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi," Netanyahu told the gathering, as quoted by PTI. During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to address the Israeli Knesset (parliament).

Coming back to Netanyahu's gathering on Sunday, he added, "Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular."

A source in the agency also said that though PM Modi's visit is "likely to be short, from February 25 to 26", but "its impact is deep given the popularity Modi enjoys not only in Israel but around the world". However, there is yet no official confirmation from the PMO's office or the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister's Israel visit.

Meanwhile, PM is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Febraury 17, and during their meeting, the two leaders are set to review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Around 3:15 pm on February 17, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. Later, around 5:15 pm, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

