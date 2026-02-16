PM Modi To Visit Mumbai On February 17; Check Full Schedule Of His Meeting With French President Macron |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17 and meet French President Emmanuel Macron. During their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. The event, organised on behalf of the Consulate of France, is scheduled as part of a week-long programme running from February 14 to February 22, with the principal celebrations taking place on Tuesday. Moreover, the event is part of Macron’s three-day visit to India, which begins with his arrival in Mumbai today at around 11.50 pm.

Check Full Schedule of PM Modi's Visit to Mumbai

At around 3:15 pm on 17 February, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

By 5:15 pm, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

By around 7.15 pm, the two leaders are set to attend the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

Traffic Restriction Imposed In Mumbai

Amid this meet-up, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions in the South Mumbai area from 2 pm to 9 pm tomorrow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the order, a stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction), will remain closed to all vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles. Similarly, P. Ramchandani Marg, from Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) to Adam Street Junction, will also be shut for general traffic during the notified hours. Moreover, several roads, including Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosale Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B.K. Boman Behram Marg, particularly the stretch behind the Taj Hotel up to Hotel Diplomat have been declared as no-parking zone.

Heavy Vehicle Movement Restricted Between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka

Apart from traffic restriction in South Mumbai, the traffic police have restricited movement of heavy motor vehicles on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the Western Express Highway between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Nakafrom 8 am to 9 pm.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/